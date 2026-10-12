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Watch: CCTV Footage Shows The Moment Deadly Houthi Missiles Struck Riyadh Airport On Oct 10

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CCTV footage shows a moment of a Houthi strike on Riyadh Airport on Saturday, Oct 10, 2026. (AL ARABIYA/ AFP)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 12, 2026 at 11:15 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Riyadh: A day after the deadly attack on Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that killed at least 13 people, including an Indian national, and injured more than 300, a CCTV footage has emerged showing the moment Houthi missiles struck the airport.

Al Arabiya Network has released the footage from the attack at Riyadh's international airport which took place on October 10. The missile strike forced authorities to suspend operations there.

Some of the injured persons are in critical condition, authorities said.

It was the deadliest attack in any Gulf Arab country since the start of the Iran war, whose fronts have expanded to include the recent surge in fighting between the Houthis and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces.

A missile struck a King Khalid International Airport complex housing terminals 3 and 4 for domestic flights.

The Saudi statement said the dead included four Saudi citizens as well as two Bangladeshi nationals, an Indian, a Palestinian, a U.S. citizen, an Egyptian, a Jordanian, a Syrian and a Sudanese. It said the injured were being treated at several hospitals.

Saudi civil aviation authorities suspended airport operations following the attack, while flights were diverted. Several countries also warned their citizens to avoid the facility.

The attack, the latest of several in the past week at the airport, is expected to increase Saudi pressure on allies, including the United States, to provide military support for the kingdom, which has seemingly tried to avoid all-out war with the Houthis.

Riyadh: A day after the deadly attack on Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that killed at least 13 people, including an Indian national, and injured more than 300, a CCTV footage has emerged showing the moment Houthi missiles struck the airport.

Al Arabiya Network has released the footage from the attack at Riyadh's international airport which took place on October 10. The missile strike forced authorities to suspend operations there.

Some of the injured persons are in critical condition, authorities said.

It was the deadliest attack in any Gulf Arab country since the start of the Iran war, whose fronts have expanded to include the recent surge in fighting between the Houthis and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces.

A missile struck a King Khalid International Airport complex housing terminals 3 and 4 for domestic flights.

The Saudi statement said the dead included four Saudi citizens as well as two Bangladeshi nationals, an Indian, a Palestinian, a U.S. citizen, an Egyptian, a Jordanian, a Syrian and a Sudanese. It said the injured were being treated at several hospitals.

Saudi civil aviation authorities suspended airport operations following the attack, while flights were diverted. Several countries also warned their citizens to avoid the facility.

The attack, the latest of several in the past week at the airport, is expected to increase Saudi pressure on allies, including the United States, to provide military support for the kingdom, which has seemingly tried to avoid all-out war with the Houthis.

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TAGGED:

RIYADH AIRPORT ATTACK
KING KHALID INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
CCTV FOOTAGE RIYADH AIRPORT ATTACK
INDIAN KILLED IN RIYADH
HOUTHI STRIKE ON RIYADH AIRPORT

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