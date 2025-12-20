ETV Bharat / Videos

CCTV Captures 5 Tigers Roaming In Karnataka's Chamarajanagar

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 20, 2025 at 8:49 PM IST

1 Min Read
As many as five tigers were caught in a CCTV footage roaming in the Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka on Friday night, leaving locals terrified. 

The footage is from Nanjadevapura village in the district, where the presence of big cats in residential areas has created fear among the villagers. In the CCTV footage, the tigers are seen walking near a lake in Nanjadevanpur.

Earlier, the BRT Chamarajanagar Buffer Forest Department staff had conducted intensive combing in Nanjadevanpur and surrounding villages to capture the tigers, but they were not caught. As the tigers have been seen again, the farmers are worried now. After receiving the information about the CCTV footage, the forest officials visited the spot and inspected it.

On Thursday, a tiger attacked and killed two cows in broad daylight in Mudugur village, which is within the Gundlupet buffer zone of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Gundlupet taluk in the same district. On Friday, two more cows were killed in another tiger attack at Bheemanabeedu village of the same taluka. 

TIGERS IN CHAMARAJANAGAR
MAN ANIMAL CONFLICT
KARNATAKA TIGER SIGHTINGS
TIGER CCTV VIDEO

ETV Bharat English Team

