Bull Fends Off Leopard In Dramatic Clash At Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve

Bull Fends Off Leopard In Dramatic Clash At Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 12, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST

Kota: A gripping encounter between a leopard and a bull in Rajasthan's Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve has taken social media by storm. The one-minute video, shot from the Rajasthan State Highway cutting through the Kolipura range in Chittorgarh district's Rawatbhata area, captures the leopard lunging at the cow with fierce determination. Despite its full might, the leopard retreats into the forest after the cow mounts a valiant defence with raw strength and resolve, escaping unharmed. The footage, recorded on Sunday, belongs to a local resident's animal and has been verified by the Forest Department as authentic to the reserve.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Muthu Somasundaram confirmed the incident, noting the reserve currently hosts six tigers but around 100 leopards in its periphery and surrounding zones. Leopards thrive due to abundant prey, frequently appearing along the highway and during Chambal River safaris. Mukundra Hills offers an ideal habitat, with panthers wisely avoiding core tiger areas to minimise conflict. 

