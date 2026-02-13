Six-Year-Old Injured in Bull Attack in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior

Gwalior: A six-year-old child was seriously injured after being attacked by a stray bull while returning home from coaching classes in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. The incident took place in the Tyagi Nagar area of Morar locality, where the Class 1 student was walking home with his elder sister. According to a video that surfaced, a black bull present in the lane suddenly began chasing them and attacked the child.

The video shows the child falling to the ground, following which the bull repeatedly struck him with its horns. Seeing her brother being attacked, his elder sister ran to seek help from nearby residents. By the time locals rushed to the spot and managed to drive the animal away, the child had sustained serious injuries.

Family members immediately took him to Morar District Hospital, where he was admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). Hospital Superintendent Dr Rajesh Sharma said the child suffered severe injuries to the head and face. “He received nine stitches on the head and 16 on the face. His condition is serious, and treatment is underway,” he said. The horrifying incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the lane.