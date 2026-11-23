Budapest: Budapest's historic City Park Ice Rink opens its doors for the 2026-27 winter season, marking 100 years since an innovative artificial cooling system was used for the first time.

Locals have been skating at this location since 1870, but it wasn't until November 1926, when underground cooling pipes were first installed, that ice could be guaranteed for the use of the general public. Before hitting the ice, people queue to get their skates sharpened by Laszlo Modos, an ice skate sharpener.

"I think it's really special that we're not skating inside some enclosed arena, but outdoors in the fresh air, in such beautiful surroundings," says company director Agnes Voros.

Voros added, "The fact that it's right in the middle of the city, in such beautiful surroundings. I think it's really special that we're not skating inside some enclosed arena, but outdoors in the fresh air, in such beautiful surroundings."

Noemi Saly, Cultural Historian, said, "And when all the great Millennium festivities were over, from then on, this building served as an ice rink, although it wasn't yet an artificially refrigerated one. And that's what we're celebrating now: the introduction of artificial ice."

Modos said, "Admission was relatively cheap, and people would spend hours here, just like I did. I've spent half my life here, and one difference is that people used to come in groups, and you don't see that quite as much anymore. Groups are generally smaller now. Back then, groups of 20, 30 or 40 people would skate together and party together."