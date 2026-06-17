British Era Green Golf Course Attracts Tourists At Gulmarg

Gulmarg: Beyond skiing on snowcapped mountain peaks and Gondola rides, famous tourist destination Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir is emerging as a major attraction for golf enthusiasts with tourists flocking to the resort in large numbers this summer.

A large number of tourists are busy playing golf at the world's highest green golf course located in Gulmarg. The Gulmarg Golf Course has a unique identity not only in Kashmir but also around the world. Situated amidst lush plains and snow-capped mountains, it attracts tourists and golf enthusiasts alike.

The Gulmarg green golf course is located at an altitude of about 2,650 meters (8,694 feet), which makes it one of the highest green golf courses in the world. It has 18 holes and is also considered the longest golf course in India. The course is open from April to November, while during winter, due to heavy snowfall, it is used for skiing and other winter sports.

Between June and September, various types of wildflowers bloom here, which further enhance its natural beauty. These days, due to the scorching heatwave in other states, a large number of tourists from the country and abroad are visiting here and enjoying the natural beauty.

The Gulmarg green golf course is more than a hundred years old. It was established in 1911 during British rule, and the first golf championship was held here in 1922.