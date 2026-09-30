British Artist William Turner's Painting Shown In Rome Before Sale

Rome: A painting of Rome by the British artist William Turner went on display in the city on Tuesday for the first time ahead of an auction in December. The painting "Rome, From Mount Aventine", which was first exhibited in 1836, has only been sold twice before and still carries the artist's fingerprints and even the hairs of his brush.

Artist Turner has applied the techniques of a watercolourist in oil, creating successive layers of translucent paint for a hazy effect. The painting will remain on public display for three days before being shown in Hong Kong and New York ahead of the sale in London.

Julian Gascoigne, Sotheby's senior specialist in British paintings, said that it expected the masterpiece to sell for around 50 million pounds (58 million euros, $66 million), which would break the auction record for a Turner, set by the same painting when it was last sold in 2014.