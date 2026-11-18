Britain's Prince William and Princess Catherine joined Earthshot Prize finalists and celebrities on the green carpet at the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony held in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The royal couple walked the green carpet and posed for photographs before entering the venue. The Earthshot Prize is an initiative founded by William that focuses on climate change solutions. The environmental initiative awards five winners 1 million pounds each for the best solutions to the biggest climate challenges.

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility won the Earthshot Prize 2026 in the "Clean Our Air" category for its work on electric rickshaws that make the vehicles affordable to buy and run and provide sustainable solutions to combat air pollution.

The Niue Ocean Wide Trust bagged the award in the "Revive Our Oceans" category for protecting a section of the ocean bigger than the United Kingdom. PFAS-Free France won the award in the "Build a Waste-Free World" category for building a national cross-party movement to ban toxic chemicals in consumer products, and to make polluters pay for the clean-up.

Orsted, a Danish company, won the award in the "Fix Our Climate" category for rebuilding its businesses around renewable energy, cutting its direct carbon emissions by more than 98 per cent. Bhutan bagged the award in the "Protect and Restore Nature" category.