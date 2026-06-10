World Cup Fever: Brazil Fans Erect 400-Ft Long Flex In Kerala

Malappuram: With just two days left for the FIFA World Cup, Kerala's Brazil fans have erected a giant flex board on the inter-state highway in Munda in Malappuram. The 400-foot-long and 12-foot-high giant flex installed by 'Munda Jazz Club', a Brazilian fan group, has already become a sensation on social media and among sports fans.

The flex also includes large pictures of prominent players, including Brazilian superstar Neymar and their coach. It also displays all players in this year's Brazil squad. Interestingly, they have also included a picture of the Indian football team in the flex, demonstrating their great admiration and respect for Indian football. As the World Cup approaches, many are flocking to Munda to see this giant flex and take pictures and selfies in front of it.

The Brazilian fans spent nearly Rs 2 lakh and took four days to design the flex. Over sixty club members braved the rains and worked hard for seven to eight hours to erect the giant board.

In the World Cup season, healthy competition and celebrations among fans of different countries are common in the villages of Malappuram. The countryside is filled with large cutouts and flexes of major teams like Brazil, Argentina and Portugal, creating a festive atmosphere. Fans are confident that the Canary team will regain the title they narrowly lost in the last World Cup.