BJP MP's Range Rover Gutted In Blaze On Nashik–Mumbai Highway; No Casualties

Nashik: A luxury Range Rover belonging to Rajasthan BJP MP Lumbaram Chaudhary was destroyed after it caught fire on the Nashik–Mumbai highway in the early hours of February 13. Thanks to the alertness of the driver, all occupants escaped unharmed, averting a major tragedy.

The incident occurred around 1:30 am near Gonde Phata. Chaudhary was travelling from Washim to the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga shrine in a Range Rover (MH 01 DK 9975), driven by Anil Jadhav of Shahapur. While passing through the Gonde area, the driver reportedly sensed a burning smell inside the vehicle. Acting swiftly, he pulled over to the side of the road.

Within moments, flames erupted from the vehicle. The MP and his accompanying staff exited immediately. The fire spread rapidly, engulfing the high-end SUV, reportedly worth several crores of rupees. In a short span of time, the vehicle was reduced to a charred shell.

Upon receiving information, personnel from the Wadiwe Police Station rushed to the scene. Local residents alerted the fire brigade, which arrived shortly thereafter and brought the blaze under control. Traffic on the busy highway was disrupted for a few hours due to the incident.

Police Inspector Bhagwan Mathure of Wadiwe Police Station confirmed that no casualties were reported. “The Rajasthan MP was on his way to Trimbakeshwar from Thane when the vehicle suddenly caught fire near Gonde. Due to the driver’s alertness, all passengers escaped safely. We have registered a case of accidental vehicle fire,” he said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Authorities are conducting further investigation into the incident.