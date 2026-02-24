ETV Bharat / Videos

Bitter Pill: Taliban Govt Shakes Up Afghan Medicine Market

Bitter Pill: Taliban Govt Shakes Up Afghan Medicine Market (AFP)

By AFP

Published : February 24, 2026 at 11:13 AM IST

Kabul: Afghanistan's decision to overhaul its medicine market was meant to improve quality and domestic production, but industry specialists say the swift changes have led to a litany of problems. The Taliban authorities announced in November that the decades-long dependency on medicine imports from Pakistan would soon end, a step taken after deadly border clashes with their neighbour.

Mujeebullah Afzali, a Kabul-based pharmacist, said prices of Pakistani medicines have risen, and some products are unavailable. Previously, Indian medicines were shipped through Karachi, Pakistan, which was cheaper. Now, imports from India come via the Islam Qala border crossing with Iran, increasing transport costs by 10-15 per cent.

Health Ministry spokesman Sharafat Zaman said India now supplies most medicines, with essential drugs airlifted to ease shortages. Meanwhile, local firm Mili Shifa Pharmaceutical says it fully meets Afghanistan's serum production needs.

