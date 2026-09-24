BIT Mesra Team Finishes All-India Runner-Up At Computer-Aided Engineering Event

Ranchi: For ten months, 30 engineering students at BIT Mesra, Ranchi, designed, built and tested a race car with one goal that was to take it to the national stage. That opportunity came at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. Competing against nearly 80 teams from across India at Supra SAE-2026, BIT Mesra's Team Srijan finished as the All-India Runner-Up in the Computer-Aided Engineering event.

Aryan Kumar, a student of Mechanical Engineering at BIT Mesra, said, "It took around a year to build this car. It involved a lot of hard work. Designing the car took considerable time, and we also faced several challenges during manufacturing. We faced many challenges both here and at SUPRA, but we managed to solve them. Our team has a lot of talented people."

But the real race had begun months before they reached the track. The team began with a virtual machine, designing and simulating the car before bringing those ideas into the workshop.

Then came the hard part: fabricating the metal frame, integrating the engine and manufacturing components, including parts created through 3D printing. Months of designing, building and testing eventually came down to one crucial moment in Noida. The car cleared technical inspection on its very first attempt.

A race car may have been the final product, but the real journey happened long before it reached the track. For Team Srijan, months of ideas, calculations, fabrication and testing have now translated into a national podium finish.