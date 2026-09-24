ETV Bharat / Videos

BIT Mesra Team Finishes All-India Runner-Up At Computer-Aided Engineering Event

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
BIT Mesra Team Srijan Finishes As The All-India Runner-Up Spot At SUPRA SAE-2026 (PTI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 24, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Ranchi: For ten months, 30 engineering students at BIT Mesra, Ranchi, designed, built and tested a race car with one goal that was to take it to the national stage. That opportunity came at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. Competing against nearly 80 teams from across India at Supra SAE-2026, BIT Mesra's Team Srijan finished as the All-India Runner-Up in the Computer-Aided Engineering event. 

Aryan Kumar, a student of Mechanical Engineering at BIT Mesra, said, "It took around a year to build this car. It involved a lot of hard work. Designing the car took considerable time, and we also faced several challenges during manufacturing. We faced many challenges both here and at SUPRA, but we managed to solve them. Our team has a lot of talented people." 

But the real race had begun months before they reached the track. The team began with a virtual machine, designing and simulating the car before bringing those ideas into the workshop. 

Then came the hard part: fabricating the metal frame, integrating the engine and manufacturing components, including parts created through 3D printing. Months of designing, building and testing eventually came down to one crucial moment in Noida. The car cleared technical inspection on its very first attempt. 

A race car may have been the final product, but the real journey happened long before it reached the track. For Team Srijan, months of ideas, calculations, fabrication and testing have now translated into a national podium finish.

Ranchi: For ten months, 30 engineering students at BIT Mesra, Ranchi, designed, built and tested a race car with one goal that was to take it to the national stage. That opportunity came at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. Competing against nearly 80 teams from across India at Supra SAE-2026, BIT Mesra's Team Srijan finished as the All-India Runner-Up in the Computer-Aided Engineering event. 

Aryan Kumar, a student of Mechanical Engineering at BIT Mesra, said, "It took around a year to build this car. It involved a lot of hard work. Designing the car took considerable time, and we also faced several challenges during manufacturing. We faced many challenges both here and at SUPRA, but we managed to solve them. Our team has a lot of talented people." 

But the real race had begun months before they reached the track. The team began with a virtual machine, designing and simulating the car before bringing those ideas into the workshop. 

Then came the hard part: fabricating the metal frame, integrating the engine and manufacturing components, including parts created through 3D printing. Months of designing, building and testing eventually came down to one crucial moment in Noida. The car cleared technical inspection on its very first attempt. 

A race car may have been the final product, but the real journey happened long before it reached the track. For Team Srijan, months of ideas, calculations, fabrication and testing have now translated into a national podium finish.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIT MESRA TEAM SUPRA SAE 2026
BIT MESRA ENGINEERING EVENT
BIT MESRA TEAM SRIJAN

Related Articles

Jharkhand Karam festival

WATCH | Jharkhand Celebrates Karam Festival With Traditional Dance And Music

September 24, 2026 at 3:19 PM IST
Mongolian Herders

Mongolian Herders Enlist New Tech Against Harsher, Drier Climate

September 23, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST
Lucas Museum of Narrative Art opens to the public in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

'Star Wars' Fans, Art Lovers Line Up For New Lucas Museum In Los Angeles

September 23, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST
New wild cat species discovered in Bolivia for the first time in a century

Bolivian Tilcayo Leopard Is The First New Species Of Cat To Be Found In Over A Century

September 23, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.