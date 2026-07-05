ETV Bharat / Videos

Watch | Jaipur Residents Celebrate Birthday Of Peepal And Banyan Trees

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
The video shows Jaipur residents celebrating the 12th birthday of Peepal and Banyan trees (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 5, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Jaipur: Generally, birthdays of people are celebrated with pomp and gaiety, but interestingly, in Jaipur, it was for Peepal and Banyan trees.   

Locals celebrated the 12th birthday of these plants on Sunday. Irrespective of age, people participated in the celebrations in joy and happiness. A unique event was organised on Sunday at the community park in Indira Gandhi Nagar, Sector 7 of the Pink City, which brought a smile to the faces of everyone present there. These trees provide dense shade. 

At the celebrations, people also planted new saplings and took the pledge of caring and nuturing it. Rajasthan has historically held a deep respect for nature, and this initiative by the Housing Board residents is a beautiful, modern continuation of that legacy. 

Local resident Satyapal Yadav said that these trees were planted during a tree-planting campaign about 12 years ago. At the same time, Rameshwari Devi said that God resides in banyan and peepal trees and from this perspective, these trees were also served. In an era of increasing pollution and heat, this small gesture could serve as a powerful message for future generations. 

Jaipur: Generally, birthdays of people are celebrated with pomp and gaiety, but interestingly, in Jaipur, it was for Peepal and Banyan trees.   

Locals celebrated the 12th birthday of these plants on Sunday. Irrespective of age, people participated in the celebrations in joy and happiness. A unique event was organised on Sunday at the community park in Indira Gandhi Nagar, Sector 7 of the Pink City, which brought a smile to the faces of everyone present there. These trees provide dense shade. 

At the celebrations, people also planted new saplings and took the pledge of caring and nuturing it. Rajasthan has historically held a deep respect for nature, and this initiative by the Housing Board residents is a beautiful, modern continuation of that legacy. 

Local resident Satyapal Yadav said that these trees were planted during a tree-planting campaign about 12 years ago. At the same time, Rameshwari Devi said that God resides in banyan and peepal trees and from this perspective, these trees were also served. In an era of increasing pollution and heat, this small gesture could serve as a powerful message for future generations. 

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION OF BANYAN
BIRTHDAY OF BANYAN AND PEEPAL TREES
BANYAN AND PEEPAL TREES CAKE
PEEPAL TREE BIRTHDAY

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

Related Articles

Water Pipeline Burst While Testing Destroys Newly Built Road In Pune District

Water Pipeline Burst While Testing Destroys Newly Built Road In Pune District

July 5, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Army Installs 250-Feet High Tricolour At Gateway To Amarnath Yatra In Kashmir

Army Installs 250-Feet High Tricolour At Amarnath Yatra Gateway In Kashmir

July 4, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
Retired Forest Inspector Emotional Goodbye To The Elephant Calf At His Last Day Of Service

Retired Forest Inspector Bids Emotional Goodbye To Elephant Calf On His Last Day Of Service

July 4, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST
CCTV footage emerged of an LPG-laden tanker Crash Into Toll-Plaza in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh.

Watch: LPG-Laden Tanker Crashes Into Toll-Plaza, Explodes In UP's Kaushambi

July 3, 2026 at 12:34 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.