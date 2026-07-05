Watch | Jaipur Residents Celebrate Birthday Of Peepal And Banyan Trees

Jaipur: Generally, birthdays of people are celebrated with pomp and gaiety, but interestingly, in Jaipur, it was for Peepal and Banyan trees.

Locals celebrated the 12th birthday of these plants on Sunday. Irrespective of age, people participated in the celebrations in joy and happiness. A unique event was organised on Sunday at the community park in Indira Gandhi Nagar, Sector 7 of the Pink City, which brought a smile to the faces of everyone present there. These trees provide dense shade.

At the celebrations, people also planted new saplings and took the pledge of caring and nuturing it. Rajasthan has historically held a deep respect for nature, and this initiative by the Housing Board residents is a beautiful, modern continuation of that legacy.

Local resident Satyapal Yadav said that these trees were planted during a tree-planting campaign about 12 years ago. At the same time, Rameshwari Devi said that God resides in banyan and peepal trees and from this perspective, these trees were also served. In an era of increasing pollution and heat, this small gesture could serve as a powerful message for future generations.