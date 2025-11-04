ETV Bharat / Videos

Bikaner Becomes Centre Of Indo-Korean Art With A Three-Day Workshop

Bikaner city in Rajasthan is currently the centre of a vibrant confluence of Indian and South Korean art. Artists from both countries are bringing alive artworks on canvas through colourful brushstrokes at a three-day workshop. The event features seven artists from South Korea and several artists from different parts of India.  

A South Korean artist said, "Indian art is very traditional, I think. Korean painting is more than art, I think. Contemporary art, I think." 

According to Indian Artist Kalicharan Gupta, this platform will be helpful for those who work very well but could not reach that pedestal as they should have. He says, "This (symposium) is a means by which the stature of Indian artists increases".

Hosted by the Dhora International Artist Society in collaboration with the Indo-Korea Contemporary Artists Group, the completed artworks will be displayed at an exhibition for the general public in the city. The event will also provide an opportunity to experience the local culture, arts, cuisine and traditions.

According to the participating Indian artists, the workshop gives them a good opportunity to showcase their artworks in front of international peers.

