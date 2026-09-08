Bihar Floods: Rising Water In Ganga and Punpun Rivers Submerge Homes, Displace Families

Bihar's rising floodwaters across several parts have cut off villages, forcing families out of their homes and making even the most basic necessities increasingly difficult to access. The rising waters of the Ganga have inundated low-lying areas of Sonepur in Saran district. With homes submerged, families have been forced out onto the roads, or wherever they can find higher ground.

Residents also allege that they have not yet received any government assistance. Affected families say they have neither received rations nor have access to any means of transport, as their homes remain inundated. The rising waters of the Punpun River have submerged roads in the Paliganj block of Patna district, cutting off access to several villages. Residents say boats, tarpaulins and medical assistance have been arranged by a candidate who lost the previous election, while alleging that the sitting MLA has not extended any assistance so far.

In East Champaran's Motihari, the swollen Gandak has been flowing strongly for nearly ten days, triggering continued erosion along the riverbank. The situation has raised concern among communities living near the riverbank, as they fear that if the river rises further, it could soon inundate the area.