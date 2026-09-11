Bhagalpur: 'Silk City' Comes To A Halt As Ganga Floods Inundate Weaving Units

The famed 'Silk City' of Bhagalpur is facing a crisis as rising waters of the Ganga have inundated silk units that support the livelihoods of hundreds of weaver families. Weavers are racing to salvage their equipment, including looms and electric motors, and protect costly yarn from the floodwaters. However, several looms remain submerged, bringing weaving units to a standstill.

Weavers say they are unable to fulfill orders and fear that if the situation persists all pending deliveries may have to be cancelled. They also say the machines may already have suffered permanent damage.

"Nathnagar is a major weavers hub, but the flooding has brought weaving activity to a standstill. The livelihoods of hundreds of people have been severely affected, with two to three months of work potentially lost. Several looms have been submerged, while the continuous flow of floodwater has also affected residents, with children and elderly people falling ill," said Vishwajeet Yadav, a weaver.

The floods have occurred just as the festival season got underway, which is typically a period of high demand for their products The floodwater has begun receding, but the weavers now face the task of restoring damaged looms, completing pending orders and getting their businesses back on their feet.