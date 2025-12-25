'Best Place In The World': A White Christmas Excites Tourists In Gulmarg

Gulmarg: A perfect destination for Christmas and New Year celebrations, Gulmarg, long a favourite for visitors from across India and beyond, is clad in white these days. Snowfall, which had eluded the region for over two months, has returned, drawing eager visitors in droves. Snow-covered mountains have set the stage for a classic White Christmas.

Some are soaking in the scenery, while others glide down the slopes on skis, and still others capture memories they can cherish forever.

“Actually, we take a lot of father-daughter journeys. So this time I told my dad that I want to go to a very beautiful place to celebrate Christmas. So we came to Gulmarg. It is said that Christmas should be celebrated with loved ones, so I came to celebrate it with my father in Gulmarg," said Nikita Patel, a tourist from Gujarat.

Excited, tourists describe their experience and the list of things they plan to do. “I believe there is no other place like Gulmarg in the world. It is the best place in the world," said Prakash, who has come all the way from Coimbatore.

"I came here to celebrate Christmas with my daughter. There is a church here which we will visit shortly. We had darshan at the Shiv Mandir also, but we will go on the gondola first. The beauty of Gulmarg cannot be described in words. You have to come here to experience it," he said.

Seasoned travellers with a sense of wanderlust say there is little need to look beyond India, given all that the country has to offer.

“For the winter holidays, I had planned to come to Kashmir. I completed my Rajasthan trip last week. This time I wanted to witness the snow, but last week I read in the news that there was no snowfall (in Gulmarg). But you can see how much snowfall there is. I would advise people who go to Switzerland or other places for snow that they must visit Kashmir," said Anuj, another tourist from Gujarat

With festive cheer and Christmas spirit in the air, tourists visiting the ski resort are certain they made the right choice.