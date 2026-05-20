Bengaluru Youth Climbs High-Tension Tower After Girlfriend Refuses Marriage

Bengaluru: A young man from Chinnayannapalya in Karnataka’s Anekal taluk climbed a high-tension electricity tower and created high drama after his girlfriend allegedly refused to marry him. The man was later rescued after police and fire brigade personnel conducted a lengthy operation to convince him to come down safely.

According to local sources, he had been in a relationship with a young woman for the past three years. However, after the woman refused marriage and ended the relationship, he became upset and climbed the electricity tower near his house.

Upon receiving the information, Anekal police and fire services personnel rushed to the spot. Authorities immediately disconnected the electricity supply to the tower and launched a rescue operation. Despite repeated attempts by police, fire personnel and villagers to persuade him, he allegedly refused to come down and insisted that the woman he loved be brought to the spot.

Police later called the woman and family members to the location along with traditional marriage items, including a mangalsutra, turmeric and kumkuma, in an attempt to calm the situation. Hundreds of villagers gathered at the spot. Sources said that officers assured the youth that efforts would be made to resolve the issue, following which he agreed to climb down. The man was later taken to a hospital after suffering exhaustion.