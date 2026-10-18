Beed Highway Accident: CCTV Captures Head-On Collision Between Bus, Car; 5 Killed

A video of a bus colliding head-on with a car in Maharashtra's Beed district, leaving five passengers dead, has surfaced on Sunday. The accident took place on the Pandharpur-Khamgaon National Highway at around 10:50 am.

A video recorded from a CCTV camera positioned on one side of the road shows a bus moving on the highway at uniform speed when suddenly a car from the opposite direction attempts to cross in front of it. The bus is seen ramming into the car, pushing and dragging it down the road. Within seconds, the car gets completely crushed while the front portion of the bus also suffers damage.

Bystanders rush to help the passengers while a few vehicles stop by. Majalgaon rural police have registered a case into the incident. Police later said that five people were killed in the accident. They were identified as Omkar Mahadev Giri (24), Gajanan Mahadev Namdas (38), Mauli Gajanan Namdas (11), Somnath Bade (23), and Anil Acharya (40). Police said the victims had set out for Tuljapurkade Devdarshan when the accident occurred.