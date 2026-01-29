Watch Live | Beating The Retreat Ceremony 2026

The 'Beating Retreat' ceremony, traditionally held at Vijay Chowk in the national capital, marks the culmination of the Republic Day festivities. The ceremony traces its origins to military traditions and features massed bands of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force performing patriotic and classical tunes, creating a solemn and stirring atmosphere.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony, to be held this evening, symbolises the formal conclusion of the Republic Day celebrations and reflects the "strength of India's rich military heritage".

Sharing an X post, the Prime Minister said that the event showcases the traditions, discipline and valour of the Indian armed forces, who remain steadfast in safeguarding the nation.

"This evening, the Beating Retreat ceremony will be held. It symbolises the conclusion of the Republic Day celebrations. In it, the strength of India's rich military heritage will be displayed. We are extremely proud of our armed forces who are dedicated to the defence of the country. Eko bahunamsi manya edita visham visa yuddhaya san shishaadhi," PM Modi said.