Barmer: Jaswant Singh fulfilled his late grandfather Sawai Singh’s dream of bringing his bride home in a helicopter. The groom's side hails from Langera village in Barmer district.

Jaswant, son of advocate Rugh Singh, got married to Sumitra Kanwar, daughter of Shambhu Singh from Jethantari village in Balotra district, on November 21. The wedding procession travelled by road to Jethantari village, which is approximately 100 kilometres away.

Following the wedding, Jaswant Singh flew with his bride, Sumitra, to her in-laws' home in Barmer district by helicopter. The villagers gathered to witness the arrival of the newlywed couple by helicopter and to catch a glimpse of the new bride. Many people were seen capturing this special moment on their mobile phones.

Jaswant Singh said he is the eldest son in the family, which has made the entire family excited about the wedding. "My grandfather’s dreamed of bringing his grandson’s bride by helicopter, and today, that dream has come true," he said.

His mother, Har Kanwar, said her father-in-law had long wished for this. "We are all happy that this dream has been fulfilled," she said, adding that since they have three sons and no daughters, the family will treat their daughter-in-law, Sumitra, as their own daughter. The family had informed the bride’s side about the helicopter arrangement five days in advance.

The elderly grandmother, Dariya Devi, recalled that her husband passed away 14 years ago, but his dream stayed alive. "Today, his dream has been fulfilled, and we are all very happy," she said.

Jaswant Singh is currently pursuing an LLB degree, while his bride, Sumitra, plans to study LLB after completing her BA.