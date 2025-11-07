Barmer Siblings Rescue Deer Trapped In Plastic Net, Video Wins Hearts Online

Barmer: At least four siblings rescued a deer trapped in a plastic net. The incident took place on Thursday in the Ganpati Nagar Bhanwar area and was captured on video, which is doing the rounds on social media.

According to local Sarpanch representative Devaram, Sawai Ram, son of Hariram, first noticed two deer caught in a plastic net in a field. While the smaller deer managed to escape, the larger one was stuck with its horns tangled. Sawai immediately called his siblings, Jogesh, Mamta, and Jasu, who were studying at the time. The children rushed to the spot, set aside their fear, and carefully cut the net using a knife brought from home.

After several minutes of effort, the deer was safely freed and ran away, as the children cheered with joy. Jasu filed the rescue, and the video quickly spread online. Devaram praised the siblings for their courage and compassion, calling their act an inspiring example of humanity.