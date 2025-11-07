ETV Bharat / Videos

Barmer Siblings Rescue Deer Trapped In Plastic Net, Video Wins Hearts Online

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 7, 2025 at 5:40 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Barmer: At least four siblings rescued a deer trapped in a plastic net. The incident took place on Thursday in the Ganpati Nagar Bhanwar area and was captured on video, which is doing the rounds on social media.

According to local Sarpanch representative Devaram, Sawai Ram, son of Hariram, first noticed two deer caught in a plastic net in a field. While the smaller deer managed to escape, the larger one was stuck with its horns tangled. Sawai immediately called his siblings, Jogesh, Mamta, and Jasu, who were studying at the time. The children rushed to the spot, set aside their fear, and carefully cut the net using a knife brought from home.

After several minutes of effort, the deer was safely freed and ran away, as the children cheered with joy. Jasu filed the rescue, and the video quickly spread online. Devaram praised the siblings for their courage and compassion, calling their act an inspiring example of humanity. 

Barmer: At least four siblings rescued a deer trapped in a plastic net. The incident took place on Thursday in the Ganpati Nagar Bhanwar area and was captured on video, which is doing the rounds on social media.

According to local Sarpanch representative Devaram, Sawai Ram, son of Hariram, first noticed two deer caught in a plastic net in a field. While the smaller deer managed to escape, the larger one was stuck with its horns tangled. Sawai immediately called his siblings, Jogesh, Mamta, and Jasu, who were studying at the time. The children rushed to the spot, set aside their fear, and carefully cut the net using a knife brought from home.

After several minutes of effort, the deer was safely freed and ran away, as the children cheered with joy. Jasu filed the rescue, and the video quickly spread online. Devaram praised the siblings for their courage and compassion, calling their act an inspiring example of humanity. 

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DEER RESCUE BY CHILDRENS
SIBLINGS RESCUE DEER
BARMER DEER RESCUE
DEER RESCUE IN BARMER

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

Rajasthan's Peanut Exporters Hit As Southeast Asian Nations Halt Imports Over Alleged Fungal Contamination

Rajasthan's Peanut Exporters Hit As Southeast Asian Nations Halt Imports Over Alleged Fungal Contamination

November 6, 2025 at 8:47 PM IST
Spiritual Wedding Invitations in Ujjain

Ujjain Family Creates Unique Mahakal-Themed Wedding Invitation With Sacred Ashes

November 6, 2025 at 1:01 PM IST
Indo Korean Art

Bikaner Becomes Centre Of Indo-Korean Art With A Three-Day Workshop

November 4, 2025 at 8:19 PM IST
Forest Officials Set To Be Trained For 'Tiger Census 2026' At Rajaji National Park

Forest Officials Set To Be Trained For 'Tiger Census 2026' At Rajaji National Park

November 4, 2025 at 4:42 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.