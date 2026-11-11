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Barenboim Orchestra Spreads 'Message Of Peace' In Berlin

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Barenboim Orchestra Spreads 'Message Of Peace' In Berlin (AFP)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 11, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST

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Berlin: More than 25 years since its founding by star conductor Daniel Barenboim, the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra's mission to foster dialogue in the Middle East endures -- including among its own members.

"Our message of peace must be louder than ever," Barenboim, who formed the ensemble alongside US-Palestinian intellectual Edward Said in 1999, told AFP ahead of a week-long festival celebrating the organisation in Berlin.

The event aims to share the orchestra's work with an "even larger audience," said the 83-year-old, an Argentine-Israeli citizen who was granted Palestinian nationality in 2008, via email.

The West-Eastern Divan Orchestra has long brought together around 100 musicians from Israel, the Palestinian Territories and Arab states, seeking to promote understanding through a shared love of classical music.

Berlin: More than 25 years since its founding by star conductor Daniel Barenboim, the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra's mission to foster dialogue in the Middle East endures -- including among its own members.

"Our message of peace must be louder than ever," Barenboim, who formed the ensemble alongside US-Palestinian intellectual Edward Said in 1999, told AFP ahead of a week-long festival celebrating the organisation in Berlin.

The event aims to share the orchestra's work with an "even larger audience," said the 83-year-old, an Argentine-Israeli citizen who was granted Palestinian nationality in 2008, via email.

The West-Eastern Divan Orchestra has long brought together around 100 musicians from Israel, the Palestinian Territories and Arab states, seeking to promote understanding through a shared love of classical music.

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