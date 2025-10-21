Uttarakhand: Badrinath Dham Shines With 11,000 Diyas On Diwali

Dehradun: The Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand was illuminated with 11,000 diyas on the occasion of Diwali, and pilgrims and locals celebrated with immense enthusiasm. Meanwhile, a world record was set in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya by lighting 26.17 lakh diyas.

The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) organised Deepotsav celebrations at both Badrinath and Kedarnath temples, and the shrines were decorated with flowers.

At Badrinath Dham, a 56-course Prasad offering was presented to Goddess Lakshmi. Following the prayers, devotees sought blessings from Lord Badri Vishal for happiness and prosperity. Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is one of the most important and widely celebrated festivals in India and among Indian communities worldwide. Known as the "festival of lights," it symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. Diwali also marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, as narrated in the Ramayana.

