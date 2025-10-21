ETV Bharat / Videos

Uttarakhand: Badrinath Dham Shines With 11,000 Diyas On Diwali

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 21, 2025 at 3:51 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Dehradun: The Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand was illuminated with 11,000 diyas on the occasion of Diwali, and pilgrims and locals celebrated with immense enthusiasm. Meanwhile, a world record was set in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya by lighting 26.17 lakh diyas. 

The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) organised Deepotsav celebrations at both Badrinath and Kedarnath temples, and the shrines were decorated with flowers.

At Badrinath Dham, a 56-course Prasad offering was presented to Goddess Lakshmi. Following the prayers, devotees sought blessings from Lord Badri Vishal for happiness and prosperity. Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is one of the most important and widely celebrated festivals in India and among Indian communities worldwide. Known as the "festival of lights," it symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. Diwali also marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, as narrated in the Ramayana. 

Also Read

  1. Handmade Candles Light Up Diwali Celebrations In Nainital
  2. Ayodhya Deepotsav: New World Records With 26.17 Lakh Diyas, 2128 People Performing Aarti Together

Dehradun: The Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand was illuminated with 11,000 diyas on the occasion of Diwali, and pilgrims and locals celebrated with immense enthusiasm. Meanwhile, a world record was set in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya by lighting 26.17 lakh diyas. 

The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) organised Deepotsav celebrations at both Badrinath and Kedarnath temples, and the shrines were decorated with flowers.

At Badrinath Dham, a 56-course Prasad offering was presented to Goddess Lakshmi. Following the prayers, devotees sought blessings from Lord Badri Vishal for happiness and prosperity. Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is one of the most important and widely celebrated festivals in India and among Indian communities worldwide. Known as the "festival of lights," it symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. Diwali also marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, as narrated in the Ramayana. 

Also Read

  1. Handmade Candles Light Up Diwali Celebrations In Nainital
  2. Ayodhya Deepotsav: New World Records With 26.17 Lakh Diyas, 2128 People Performing Aarti Together

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UTTARAKHAND
DIWALI
DIYA
AYODHYA
BADRINATH DHAM

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

Handmade candles on display at a store in Nainital, Uttarakhand

Handmade Candles Light Up Diwali Celebrations In Nainital

October 20, 2025 at 5:40 PM IST
Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Goddess Kali's Sand Art On The Occasion Of Diwali

On Diwali, Sudarsan Pattnaik Sculpts Sand Art Of Goddess Kali Using 1000 Earthen Lamps

October 20, 2025 at 2:52 PM IST
Diwali sweets

Gold Mithai Worth Rs 21,000 Per Kg Being Sold In Maharashtra's Amravati

October 18, 2025 at 7:03 PM IST
Ooty Kicks Off Early Christmas Celebrations With Traditional Cake Mixing Ceremony

Ooty Kicks Off Early Christmas Celebrations With Traditional Cake Mixing Ceremony

October 17, 2025 at 3:04 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Why Some Galaxies Never Puff Up: Indian Researchers Decode The Mystery of Superthin Galaxies

Analysis | Service Chiefs Threatening Pakistan, The Messaging And More

Analysis: Ties With Taliban Part Of India’s Policy Of Strategic Pragmatism In Afghanistan

Green Crackers: A Compromise With Environment Or Temporary Measure? Experts Weigh In

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.