WATCH | Baby Monkey Abandoned By Mother Drags Stuffed Toy At Zoo Near Tokyo

Ichikawa: A six-month-old Japanese macaque abandoned by his mother has captured hearts at Ichikawa City Zoo near Tokyo. The young monkey, named Punch, has been seen clinging to and dragging a stuffed toy inside his enclosure, drawing widespread attention both online and from visitors.

According to zoo officials, Punch was abandoned shortly after birth and has since been raised with special care. To provide comfort, caretakers introduced a stuffed orangutan toy, which now serves as a surrogate companion. Videos of Punch carrying the toy have gone viral on social media, with many people expressing sympathy and affection for the young macaque. Visitors have been flocking to the zoo to see Punch in person. (with AFP inputs)