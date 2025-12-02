WATCH | Ayodhya Installs Temple-Style Police Booths To Boost Security, Preserve City Aesthetics

Ayodhya: The Ayodhya administration has introduced newly designed police booths shaped like temples to enhance the spiritual ambience of the temple city in Uttar Pradesh. Officials say the structures are intended to blend with Ayodhya's religious atmosphere while providing comfort to police personnel on duty. Each booth is equipped with an air conditioner to help officers cope with extreme weather conditions.

Ayodhya Development Authority Vice President Anurag Jain said the booths have been created to match the city's facade and ensure ease for both tourists and security staff. Local saints have welcomed the initiative, noting that the booths complement the city's aesthetics without attempting to replicate the Ram Temple. They added that the design also supports effective crowd management.

Officials confirmed that three to four booths have already been set up, and more will be constructed at important locations across the city to strengthen security while maintaining Ayodhya's unique cultural identity. (with PTI inputs)