ETV Bharat / Videos

WATCH | Ayodhya Installs Temple-Style Police Booths To Boost Security, Preserve City Aesthetics

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 2, 2025 at 5:19 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Ayodhya: The Ayodhya administration has introduced newly designed police booths shaped like temples to enhance the spiritual ambience of the temple city in Uttar Pradesh. Officials say the structures are intended to blend with Ayodhya's religious atmosphere while providing comfort to police personnel on duty. Each booth is equipped with an air conditioner to help officers cope with extreme weather conditions.

Ayodhya Development Authority Vice President Anurag Jain said the booths have been created to match the city's facade and ensure ease for both tourists and security staff. Local saints have welcomed the initiative, noting that the booths complement the city's aesthetics without attempting to replicate the Ram Temple. They added that the design also supports effective crowd management.

Officials confirmed that three to four booths have already been set up, and more will be constructed at important locations across the city to strengthen security while maintaining Ayodhya's unique cultural identity. (with PTI inputs)

Ayodhya: The Ayodhya administration has introduced newly designed police booths shaped like temples to enhance the spiritual ambience of the temple city in Uttar Pradesh. Officials say the structures are intended to blend with Ayodhya's religious atmosphere while providing comfort to police personnel on duty. Each booth is equipped with an air conditioner to help officers cope with extreme weather conditions.

Ayodhya Development Authority Vice President Anurag Jain said the booths have been created to match the city's facade and ensure ease for both tourists and security staff. Local saints have welcomed the initiative, noting that the booths complement the city's aesthetics without attempting to replicate the Ram Temple. They added that the design also supports effective crowd management.

Officials confirmed that three to four booths have already been set up, and more will be constructed at important locations across the city to strengthen security while maintaining Ayodhya's unique cultural identity. (with PTI inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AYODHYA
AYODHYA POLICE BOOTHS
TEMPLE STYLE POLICE BOOTHS AYODHYA

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

Ditwah has caused severe agricultural damage across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, leaving thousands of farmers facing heavy losses.

WATCH | Widespread Agricultural Losses Recorded Due To Cyclone Ditwah

December 2, 2025 at 3:10 PM IST
WATCH | Christmas Decorations Adorn Windsor Castle

WATCH | Christmas Decorations Adorn Windsor Castle

November 27, 2025 at 3:05 PM IST
'Not Enough Water': Mexican Farmers Continue US Border Bridge Blockade

'Not Enough Water': Mexican Farmers Continue US Border Bridge Blockade

November 27, 2025 at 12:37 PM IST
WATCH | On 17th Anniversary Of 26/11, Youngest Survivor Recalls The Night Terror Struck Mumbai

WATCH | On 17th Anniversary Of 26/11, Youngest Survivor Recalls The Night Terror Struck Mumbai

November 26, 2025 at 3:03 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.