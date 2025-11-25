Ayodhya Dhwajarohan Utsav LIVE: PM Modi, Mohan Bhagwat Hoist Saffron Flag Atop Ram Mandir 'Shikhar'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday ceremonially hoisted a saffron flag atop the Ram temple in Ayodhya, marking the formal completion of its construction. The duo were accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The right-angled triangular flag, measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length, bears the image of a radiant Sun symbolising the brilliance and valour of Lord Rama, with an 'Om' inscribed on it along with the image of Kovidara tree, a statement issued by the prime minister's office (PMO) said.

The sacred saffron flag conveys a message of dignity, unity, and cultural continuity, embodying the ideals of Ram Rajya, the PMO said. The flag rose atop a 'shikhar' constructed in the traditional north Indian Nagara architectural style, while the surrounding 800-metre Parkota, a circumambulatory enclosure built around the temple designed in the south Indian architectural tradition, showcased the temple's diverse architecture.

On Tuesday morning, the prime minister visited the Saptmandir, which houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari.

This was followed by a visit to the Sheshavtar Mandir. Modi is also scheduled to visit the Mata Annapurna temple and perform ‘darshan’ and ‘pooja’ at the Ram Darbar Garbh Grah, which will be followed by ‘darshan’ at the Ram Lalla Garbh Grah.

At around noon, Prime Minister Modi ceremonially hoisted the saffron flag on the 'shikhar' of the Ram Mandir, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction.

“The programme takes place on the auspicious Panchami date of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, coinciding with the Abhijit Muhurat of Shri Ram and Maa Sita's Vivah Panchami, a day symbolising divine union," the PMO statement said.

The date also marks the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, who meditated in Ayodhya for 48 hours in the 17th century, further enhancing the spiritual significance of the day, it said.

The temple complex features 87 intricately carved stone episodes from the life of Lord Ram based on the Valmiki Ramayana on the outer walls of the main shrine, with 79 bronze-cast episodes from Indian culture placed along the enclosure walls.

Together, these elements provide a meaningful and educational experience to all visitors, offering deep insight into Lord Ram's life and the cultural heritage of India, the statement said.

A total of 6,970 security personnel, including commandos from the ATS, NSG snipers, cyber experts, and technical teams have been deployed in the holy city as part of heightened security measures.

Anti-drone technology and advanced monitoring systems are also operational on the temple premises and surrounding areas.