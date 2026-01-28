ETV Bharat / Videos

Avalanche Hits J-K's Sonamarg Tourist Resort; Officials Say No Casualty

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
Avalanche Hits J-K's Sonamarg Tourist Resort; Officials Say No Casualty (PTI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 28, 2026 at 9:19 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Srinagar:  An avalanche hit Sonamarg tourist resort in Jammu and Kashmir late Tuesday night, but there was no loss of life, officials said. They said the avalanche hit Sonamarg resort in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district at 10.12 pm on Tuesday. The massive avalanche was caught on CCTV camera, showing snow engulfing buildings, officials said. However, they added that there were no reports of any loss of life. The authorities had on Monday warned of a high-intensity or high-danger avalanche in the district. Sonamarg and most other parts of the valley received moderate to heavy snowfall over the last 24 hours.

Srinagar:  An avalanche hit Sonamarg tourist resort in Jammu and Kashmir late Tuesday night, but there was no loss of life, officials said. They said the avalanche hit Sonamarg resort in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district at 10.12 pm on Tuesday. The massive avalanche was caught on CCTV camera, showing snow engulfing buildings, officials said. However, they added that there were no reports of any loss of life. The authorities had on Monday warned of a high-intensity or high-danger avalanche in the district. Sonamarg and most other parts of the valley received moderate to heavy snowfall over the last 24 hours.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KASHMIR WEATHER
JAMMU KASHMIR
KASHMIR SNOWFALL

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

Greenland Dogsled Surveillance Patrol 'Extremely Effective' Says Ex-member

WATCH | Greenland Dogsled Surveillance Patrol 'Extremely Effective', Says Ex-member

January 27, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Vintage cars and bikes

Vintage Car And Bike Show Held In Kolhapur On Republic Day 2026

January 26, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
Sai Baba

Watch | Devotee Offers Gold Crown Worth Rs 1.01 Crore To Shirdi Sai Baba

January 26, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
Ramoji Film City

WATCH | 77th Republic Day Celebrated With Grandeur At Ramoji Film City

January 26, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.