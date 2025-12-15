ETV Bharat / Videos

Australians 'Heartbroken' After Attack On Jewish Festival Leaves 16 Dead

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 15, 2025 at 5:30 PM IST

1 Min Read
Sydney: Australians are reeling after gunmen opened fire on a Jewish festival at Bondi Beach, killing 16 people. Flags across the country are flying at half-mast, and tributes have been left at a memorial near the site of the shooting.

A 76-year-old retiree, Bev Erley, who was in the Bondi Beach area surroundings during the shooting, termed his experience as most horrifying. "I just keep thinking it's a bad dream and I'm going to wake up. It's just the most horrifying thing that I always prayed that would never happen," said Erley.  

Laura Walkerden, a victim support volunteer who used to live in the Bondi Beach area, termed the incident 'an attack on humanity.' "Today's incident is just an attack on humanity, an attack on the Jewish community. There's absolutely no need for anyone in this world to do the things that happened here. And my heart goes out to all the victims, their families, and the journey that they are now going to be on to heal from what's happened. There are no words, my heart is broken for them," she said.

