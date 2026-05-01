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Assam Tea Workers Celebrate Labour Day By Worshipping Tea Plants

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Assam Tea Workers Celebrate Labour Day By Worshipping Tea Plants (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 1, 2026 at 7:00 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Tezpur: This year, Labour Day saw a unique and heartfelt celebration. The tea garden workers at Rupajali Tea Garden near Tezpur celebrated the day by honouring tea plants. Early in the morning, women tea workers gathered under a banyan tree, placed young tea saplings and offered prayers with incense and lamps.

Each plant was covered with a gamocha as a mark of respect. Workers nurture each plant like a child, as these plants are like family to them. They spend their time and energy taking care of these plants.

After the rituals and prayers, the workers planted new tea saplings across the garden, which shows their care for the environment and hope for the future. The celebration continued with traditional madal drums and Jhumur dance, representing their culture.

The garden manager, Abhijit Das, said that the event shows their tradition, hard work and emotional connection with the tea plants. This unique celebration of Labour Day presents a fresh perspective and shows the dedication of Assam tea garden workers.

Tezpur: This year, Labour Day saw a unique and heartfelt celebration. The tea garden workers at Rupajali Tea Garden near Tezpur celebrated the day by honouring tea plants. Early in the morning, women tea workers gathered under a banyan tree, placed young tea saplings and offered prayers with incense and lamps.

Each plant was covered with a gamocha as a mark of respect. Workers nurture each plant like a child, as these plants are like family to them. They spend their time and energy taking care of these plants.

After the rituals and prayers, the workers planted new tea saplings across the garden, which shows their care for the environment and hope for the future. The celebration continued with traditional madal drums and Jhumur dance, representing their culture.

The garden manager, Abhijit Das, said that the event shows their tradition, hard work and emotional connection with the tea plants. This unique celebration of Labour Day presents a fresh perspective and shows the dedication of Assam tea garden workers.

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TAGGED:

ASSAM TEA GARDEN
TEA PLANTS
RUPAJALI TEA GARDEN
ASSAM TEA WORKERS LABOUR DAY

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