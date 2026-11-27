East Siang: The changing weather after mid-November gives tea leaves a distinct seasonal character in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang Valley. Celebrating this unique seasonal flavour, the annual Tea festival began on Friday at Oyan in East Siang district.

Now in its 12th year, the festival organised by Donyi Polo Tea Estate aims to showcase local tea varieties known for their distinctive leaf quality rather than mass production, while bringing together the region's tea-loving community.

Donyi Polo Tea Estate General Manager Rajiv Mehta stated that this festival has been happening for the last 12 years. "And basically, this time we chose this because of the autumnal character, the particular character that comes into tea after November 15th due to the weather changing. Because of that, this festival happens here. This is a 3-day event. Inside this, we invite people from around here, our small tea growers, to interact with them, and the teas we have made - artisanal teas, Donyi Polo, is a very solid mark for artisanal teas - we showcase our teas in this," Mehta said.

The Estate Managing Director Omak Apang said, "We have been doing this for a long time, for ages. But this is to bring the tea community together, community from Eastern Himalayas and people from Assam. So in this, all our small growers and all their artisanal tea masters, we try to bring them together, and our main partners are small tea growers, artisans, our buyers, and then our brokers, and then the main part that builds this ecosystem - policies from the Government of India, Tea Board."

The festival aims to strengthen the local tea industry, encourage entrepreneurship and promote tea tourism in the Siang region. The three-day tea festival will conclude on November 29.