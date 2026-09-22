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French Care Facilities Tests New Technologies To Support Alzheimer's Patients

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AI companions tested in Alzheimer's care homes across France (AFP)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 22, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Robots designed to stimulate conversation among older people, a therapeutic robotic seal and a phone equipped with AI that recreates the voices of loved ones: hospitals and care homes across France are conducting trials on a range of new technologies aimed at supporting people living with Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.  

While researchers and caregivers say such tools can encourage engagement, provide comfort and support therapies, they stress that technology is intended to complement, not replace, human care.  

"Robotics should not be viewed as a replacement tool," says cognitive psychology researcher Maribel Pino. "It will never replace the essential human relationships people need," Pino added.

One of the projects is a phone equipped with an AI called Livana, which has been tested for several weeks in the protected unit for people with Alzheimer's disease, in the Septfontoise establishment in Tarn-et-Garonne (southwest).

The conversational tool allows residents to be calmed during periods of high agitation, without medication. It can also serve as a temporary solution to keep patients occupied when staffing levels are low.

Explaining the Livana project, Elodie Jammes, a psychologist at La Septfontoise care home, said, "To develop the project, we first had to gather biographical information about each resident. With the consent and cooperation of their families, we collected details that allowed Livana's voice to be personalised for each resident.  

"Depending on the resident's condition, the system can draw on elements linked to their interests and life story to soothe and reassure them," Jammes added.  

Robots designed to stimulate conversation among older people, a therapeutic robotic seal and a phone equipped with AI that recreates the voices of loved ones: hospitals and care homes across France are conducting trials on a range of new technologies aimed at supporting people living with Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.  

While researchers and caregivers say such tools can encourage engagement, provide comfort and support therapies, they stress that technology is intended to complement, not replace, human care.  

"Robotics should not be viewed as a replacement tool," says cognitive psychology researcher Maribel Pino. "It will never replace the essential human relationships people need," Pino added.

One of the projects is a phone equipped with an AI called Livana, which has been tested for several weeks in the protected unit for people with Alzheimer's disease, in the Septfontoise establishment in Tarn-et-Garonne (southwest).

The conversational tool allows residents to be calmed during periods of high agitation, without medication. It can also serve as a temporary solution to keep patients occupied when staffing levels are low.

Explaining the Livana project, Elodie Jammes, a psychologist at La Septfontoise care home, said, "To develop the project, we first had to gather biographical information about each resident. With the consent and cooperation of their families, we collected details that allowed Livana's voice to be personalised for each resident.  

"Depending on the resident's condition, the system can draw on elements linked to their interests and life story to soothe and reassure them," Jammes added.  

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TAGGED:

PHONE EQUIPPED WITH AI LIVANA
AI LIVANA
AI FOR ALZHEIMER PATIENTS
ALZHEIMER PATIENTS IN FRANCE

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