Army Installs 250-Feet High Tricolour At Amarnath Yatra Gateway In Kashmir

Anantnag: The Indian Army's Chinar Corps on Saturday installed a 250-feet high national flag at Chandanwari, the traditional entry point of the Pahalgam route of the Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir.

The ceremony held on this occasion was attended by senior military officers of Chinar Corps, high officials of the civil administration, representatives of other security forces, ex-servicemen and local citizens.

The ceremony began with the hoisting of the national flag and the singing of the national anthem, during which the sentiments of patriotism and national unity were evident. Several senior army and police officers including the Army Sector Commander, Commanding Officer, IG Kashmir, DIG South Kashmir were present on the occasion.

According to the Army's Chinar Corps, the aim of installing this tallest national flag of its kind in South Kashmir is to promote national unity, patriotism and further strengthen the relationship between the people and the armed forces. This flag installed amidst the beautiful mountain ranges will be a symbol of national unity, stability and common resolve for the lakhs of Amarnath Yatris, tourists and local residents who visit every year.

The Indian Army said that through such measures, it is not only maintaining its resolve to defend the country's borders but is also playing an active role in peace, stability, socio-economic development and successful conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir.

The local people welcomed the initiative of installing the high-mast national flag, calling it a symbol of pride, patriotism and national unity. They said that the high and lofty tricolor will not only give a message of national unity and solidarity to the coming generations but will also always remind us of the unparalleled sacrifices and services of the armed forces.