Are You A Sick Person: Trump Snaps At Reporter During White House Briefing

US President Donald Trump repeatedly snapped at reporters during a press briefing at the Oval Office in Washington alongside top administration officials on Tuesday.

The president swatted away a question from a British online newspaper journalist, Andrew Feinberg, asking him to stay "Quiet, QUIET!" before snarling, “What’s wrong with you? Are you a sick person? I actually think there's something wrong with you.”

The identification of the reporter was confirmed after US Vice President JD Vance posted a video on his X Handle, captioned, "President Donald J. Trump eviscerates imbecile “journalist” Andrew Feinberg for misbehaving in the Oval Office: "What's wrong with you? Are you a sick person? I actually think there's something wrong with you."

In another on-camera moment, the president delivered an ominous warning to a reporter during the briefing. “Hey! I don’t know who the hell you are, but you better be careful,” he scolded, while raising a finger to the reporter in question.

This incident is not the first time Trump has verbally lashed out at reporters in recent weeks. Earlier, Trump announced on Sept. 18 that he was barring the network’s reporters, along with those from MS NOW and Politico, from White House grounds. The next day, journalists found their passes had been deactivated.

However, US District Judge Timothy Kelly later temporarily struck down the ban in an overnight ruling, but his decision addressed “hard passes” to the White House grounds and didn’t directly address pool duties.