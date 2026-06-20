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Aravalli Green Wall Project Will Take 30 Years, Stop Mining To Have A Meaningful Impact, Warn Experts

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Aravalli Green Wall Project Will Take 30 Years, Stop Mining To Have A Meaningful Impact, Warn Experts (PTI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 20, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST

1 Min Read
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The Aravalli Green Wall project is an ambitious attempt to revive a landscape under growing environmental pressure. It stretches across four states and one of India’s oldest mountain ranges. The project is inspired by Africa’s successful 'Great Green Wall' initiative and aligns with India’s national goal of expanding carbon sinks. Experts say that strong commitment and sustained funding are key to making this initiative a reality. 

The project aims to create a 1,400-kilometre-long and five-kilometre-wide green belt along the Aravalli range. Environmental activist Jai Dhar Gupta said, "The process of recreation is not easy. I think the African Green Wall Project and the China Green Wall Project kinda prove that lots of mistakes will be made – lots of money and commitment is required to make this happen." 

While environmentalists appreciate the initiative, they warn that such projects will not have a meaningful impact unless activities like deforestation and mining in the region are stopped. 

Environmentalist Bhavreen Kandhari said, "Even if you are talking about enhancing the deprived plantation and land, etc, it's understandable. But now what they actually need to think is all the deforestation, the mining, the excavation that is happening in Aravalli, that needs to be stopped. There is no dearth of plantation there. There is no dearth of trees and forest there. Forest will grow if you let them grow." 

The Aravalli Green Wall project is an ambitious attempt to revive a landscape under growing environmental pressure. It stretches across four states and one of India’s oldest mountain ranges. The project is inspired by Africa’s successful 'Great Green Wall' initiative and aligns with India’s national goal of expanding carbon sinks. Experts say that strong commitment and sustained funding are key to making this initiative a reality. 

The project aims to create a 1,400-kilometre-long and five-kilometre-wide green belt along the Aravalli range. Environmental activist Jai Dhar Gupta said, "The process of recreation is not easy. I think the African Green Wall Project and the China Green Wall Project kinda prove that lots of mistakes will be made – lots of money and commitment is required to make this happen." 

While environmentalists appreciate the initiative, they warn that such projects will not have a meaningful impact unless activities like deforestation and mining in the region are stopped. 

Environmentalist Bhavreen Kandhari said, "Even if you are talking about enhancing the deprived plantation and land, etc, it's understandable. But now what they actually need to think is all the deforestation, the mining, the excavation that is happening in Aravalli, that needs to be stopped. There is no dearth of plantation there. There is no dearth of trees and forest there. Forest will grow if you let them grow." 

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TAGGED:

ARAVALLI
ARAVALLI GREEN WALL
ARAVALLI MOUNTAIN RANGES
GREEN WALL SAVE ARAVALLI
ARAVALLI GREEN WALL PROJECT

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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