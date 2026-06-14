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Annual Fishing Ban Fuels Demand For Dry Fish In Tamil Nadu

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Annual Fishing Ban Fuels Demand For Dry Fish In Tamil Nadu (PTI Videos)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 14, 2026 at 2:34 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Nagapattinam: In Tamil Nadu's coastal region, the annual fishing ban is reshaping food choices as it limits the supply of fresh catch. Consequently, seafood lovers are increasingly opting for dry fish, locally known as karuvadu.

With fresh fish becoming scarce and more expensive, the traditional staple is witnessing a surge in demand. Along the East Coast Road in Nagapattinam district, rows of dry fish stalls are doing brisk business. Traders say they stocked up well in advance, processing and preserving large quantities to cater to the seasonal rush. 

"We sell all types of dry fish. We sell all fish as per the season, like kola, kilanga, thirukkai, shark fish", a dry fish seller said, adding, "It goes to all places in Nagapattinam. Some even take it abroad. We sell to other states and districts, such as Theni, Salem, and Tiruvarur. Since we make it well, people buy it from us.

The annual 61-day ban on mechanised fishing vessels is aimed at conserving marine resources by allowing fish stocks to breed and replenish. And while the measure supports the long-term sustainability of Tamil Nadu's fishing economy, it is also giving a seasonal boost to the state's thriving dry fish trade. (With PTI inputs)

Nagapattinam: In Tamil Nadu's coastal region, the annual fishing ban is reshaping food choices as it limits the supply of fresh catch. Consequently, seafood lovers are increasingly opting for dry fish, locally known as karuvadu.

With fresh fish becoming scarce and more expensive, the traditional staple is witnessing a surge in demand. Along the East Coast Road in Nagapattinam district, rows of dry fish stalls are doing brisk business. Traders say they stocked up well in advance, processing and preserving large quantities to cater to the seasonal rush. 

"We sell all types of dry fish. We sell all fish as per the season, like kola, kilanga, thirukkai, shark fish", a dry fish seller said, adding, "It goes to all places in Nagapattinam. Some even take it abroad. We sell to other states and districts, such as Theni, Salem, and Tiruvarur. Since we make it well, people buy it from us.

The annual 61-day ban on mechanised fishing vessels is aimed at conserving marine resources by allowing fish stocks to breed and replenish. And while the measure supports the long-term sustainability of Tamil Nadu's fishing economy, it is also giving a seasonal boost to the state's thriving dry fish trade. (With PTI inputs)

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TAGGED:

TAMIL NADU FISHING BAN
TAMIL NADU
FISHING BAN IN EAST COAST OF INDIA
MECHANISED FISHING VESSELS BAN
DRY FISH DEMAND IN TAMIL NADU

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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