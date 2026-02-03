Andhra Pradesh Farmer Revives 110 Nutrient-Rich Indigenous Rice Varieties Through Organic Farming

In Singarayakonda, Andhra Pradesh, farmer Sheikh Subhani is pioneering a rice revolution on just one-and-a-half acres. Over five years, he has revived 110 indigenous rice varieties using organic, eco-friendly methods.

He says his initiative also aims to raise awareness about lifestyle diseases like diabetes, which he links to chemical inputs and food adulteration. "Now, everyone, including farmers are getting diabetes. This says a lot about the type of food we consume, which has been treated with chemical fertilisers. I have used organic fertilisers for growing these paddy crops. I wish people would get awareness about this type of farming," said Sheikh Subhani.

Guided by natural farming principles, Subhani says he earns nearly ₹1.5 lakh from an investment of around ₹50,000, and his work has made him a role model for farmers, sparking renewed interest in traditional agriculture and healthy food practices.