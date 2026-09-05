ETV Bharat / Videos

Ancient Eagle Hunting Lives On At Kyrgyzstan's World Nomad Games

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
A hereditary "berkutchi" demonstrated the art of hunting with golden eagles at Kyrgyzstan hosted the World Nomad Games. (AFP)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 5, 2026 at 1:46 PM IST

|

Updated : September 5, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Kalmak-Kyrchyn: At the 6th World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan, a hereditary "berkutchi" demonstrated the art of hunting with golden eagles, a skill passed down through generations in his family.  

With an audience of thousands of participants from more than 100 countries, the handlers and their eagles showed how a thousand-year-old nomadic tradition endures in the 21st century.  

"Golden eagle training was passed down to me from my ancestors, going back seven generations," said Turganbaev, a 46-year-old 7th-generation berkutchi.   "My ancestor seven generations ago was like this -- he fed his people. He hunted wild birds, ibex, and roe deer with them, or hares and chukar partridges. That provided daily meat for the family and even beyond," he said.  

He said that it is a true art form that is fading away. Turganbaev said that the golden eagles or other birds they train become like their "own children." "Once you raise them and show them love, your passion grows, and you stay dedicated to it for life," he said.  

Kalmak-Kyrchyn: At the 6th World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan, a hereditary "berkutchi" demonstrated the art of hunting with golden eagles, a skill passed down through generations in his family.  

With an audience of thousands of participants from more than 100 countries, the handlers and their eagles showed how a thousand-year-old nomadic tradition endures in the 21st century.  

"Golden eagle training was passed down to me from my ancestors, going back seven generations," said Turganbaev, a 46-year-old 7th-generation berkutchi.   "My ancestor seven generations ago was like this -- he fed his people. He hunted wild birds, ibex, and roe deer with them, or hares and chukar partridges. That provided daily meat for the family and even beyond," he said.  

He said that it is a true art form that is fading away. Turganbaev said that the golden eagles or other birds they train become like their "own children." "Once you raise them and show them love, your passion grows, and you stay dedicated to it for life," he said.  

Last Updated : September 5, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KYRGYZSTAN WORLD NOMAD GAMES
WORLD NOMAD GAMES 2026

Related Articles

Kenya Steps Up Crocodile Hunt As Rising Lakes Fuel Conflict

Kenya Steps Up Crocodile Hunt As Rising Lakes Fuel Conflict

September 4, 2026 at 9:21 PM IST
Miss Universe India 2026 Kaziah Liz Mejo Returns Home To Grand Welcome In Kochi

Miss Universe India 2026 Kaziah Liz Mejo Returns Home To Grand Welcome In Kochi

September 3, 2026 at 11:54 AM IST
Nepal Floods: Death Toll Crosses 1,120 As Rescue Teams Recover Bodies

Nepal Floods: Death Toll Crosses 1,120 As Rescue Teams Recover Bodies

September 2, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST
Mumbai Dahi Handi group promotes communal harmony

Mumbai's Bandra East Dahi Handi Group Promotes Communal Harmony

September 2, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.