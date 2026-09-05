Ancient Eagle Hunting Lives On At Kyrgyzstan's World Nomad Games

Kalmak-Kyrchyn: At the 6th World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan, a hereditary "berkutchi" demonstrated the art of hunting with golden eagles, a skill passed down through generations in his family.

With an audience of thousands of participants from more than 100 countries, the handlers and their eagles showed how a thousand-year-old nomadic tradition endures in the 21st century.

"Golden eagle training was passed down to me from my ancestors, going back seven generations," said Turganbaev, a 46-year-old 7th-generation berkutchi. "My ancestor seven generations ago was like this -- he fed his people. He hunted wild birds, ibex, and roe deer with them, or hares and chukar partridges. That provided daily meat for the family and even beyond," he said.

He said that it is a true art form that is fading away. Turganbaev said that the golden eagles or other birds they train become like their "own children." "Once you raise them and show them love, your passion grows, and you stay dedicated to it for life," he said.