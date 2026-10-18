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Amit Shah Visits Hospital To Meet Those Injured In Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal Stampede

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari meet those injured in the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal stampede, at the Apollo hospital in Kolkata, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. (PTI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 18, 2026 at 1:18 PM IST

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Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday morning visited Apollo Hospital, where 14 of those injured in the Kolkata Durga Puja pandal stampede were undergoing treatment. 

At least 19 people died, and 25 were injured in the stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata following a crowd surge amid rain on Saturday evening. Shah was accompanied by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and BJP state president Shamik Bhattacharya. 

The Union Minister spoke to the doctors, reviewed the treatment of the injured and offered support to the bereaved families. Earlier in the day, Shah visited Kalighat Temple before heading to the hospital.

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the state, cancelled his scheduled visits to Durga Puja pandals in the wake of the tragedy. Meanwhile, Governor R.N. Ravi also arrived at the hospital to visit those injured in the incident. He spoke with the patients and inquired about the overall status of their medical care.

Fourteen of the 25 people injured in the stampede at the Chorbagan Puja pandal are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city, with three of them admitted to the ICU and one in critical condition. 

Basu, a retired judge, visited the hospital along with doctors and other commission members to assess the condition of the injured and review the treatment being provided to them. The commission member said the remaining 11 patients admitted to the general ward were more or less stable.

Read More

19 Dead, 25 Injured In Stampede At Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal; 7 Including Organisers Arrested

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday morning visited Apollo Hospital, where 14 of those injured in the Kolkata Durga Puja pandal stampede were undergoing treatment. 

At least 19 people died, and 25 were injured in the stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata following a crowd surge amid rain on Saturday evening. Shah was accompanied by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and BJP state president Shamik Bhattacharya. 

The Union Minister spoke to the doctors, reviewed the treatment of the injured and offered support to the bereaved families. Earlier in the day, Shah visited Kalighat Temple before heading to the hospital.

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the state, cancelled his scheduled visits to Durga Puja pandals in the wake of the tragedy. Meanwhile, Governor R.N. Ravi also arrived at the hospital to visit those injured in the incident. He spoke with the patients and inquired about the overall status of their medical care.

Fourteen of the 25 people injured in the stampede at the Chorbagan Puja pandal are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city, with three of them admitted to the ICU and one in critical condition. 

Basu, a retired judge, visited the hospital along with doctors and other commission members to assess the condition of the injured and review the treatment being provided to them. The commission member said the remaining 11 patients admitted to the general ward were more or less stable.

Read More

19 Dead, 25 Injured In Stampede At Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal; 7 Including Organisers Arrested

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TAGGED:

CHORBAGAN STAMPEDE INCIDENT
AMIT SHAH MEETS INJURED PEOPLE
KOLKATA STAMPEDE CASE
KOLKATA DURGA PUJA PANDAL STAMPEDE

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