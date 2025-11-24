ETV Bharat / Videos

WATCH | Al Mirani Fort: A Lasting Symbol Of Muscat's Trading Past And India-Oman Ties

Published : November 24, 2025 at 1:45 PM IST

Standing guard over Muscat's harbour entrance, Al Mirani Fort has watched over these waters for nearly 450 years. Built by Portuguese and Spanish colonisers in the 16th century, it once served as a crucial military stronghold and a key tax-collection post along the region's bustling maritime route.

From its elevated point, colonial forces guarded their naval fleets and controlled all trade entering Muscat’s port. For decades, the fort stood at the heart of maritime power struggles across the Arabian Sea.

The fort also stands at the crossroads of one of the world's oldest maritime relationships, the India–Oman connection. Muscat’s ports, with Al Mirani Fort at their core, evolved into a thriving gateway that linked the Indian subcontinent with the Arabian Peninsula. For many Omani families, stories passed down through generations recall centuries of exchange with Indian traders who once docked beneath these very fort walls.

From colonial battles to cultural bonds, Al Mirani Fort stands as a symbol of the layered history that shaped Muscat and of the enduring partnership between Oman and India across the Indian Ocean. (with PTI inputs)

