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Ajmer's 'Jannati Darwaza' Opens For Devotees On Eid

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'Jannati Darwaza' opens only on four occasions in a year. (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 28, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Ajmer: Thousands of devotees offered Eid prayers at the revered Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Dargah of Ajmer after the historic 'Jannati Darwaza' was opened on Thursday morning.

The Jannati Darwaza of Ajmer Dargah opens only on four special occasions in a year. These occasions include Eid, Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid), the annual Urs of Khwaja Sahib, and the Urs of Murshid.

A huge crowd of pilgrims gathered on the Dargah premises from early morning. Pilgrims who arrived from different parts of India said it was their good fortune to pass through the "gates of heaven". The dargah area echoed with "Khwaja ka Hindustan Zindabad" and other religious slogans. A spiritual atmosphere prevailed in the entire campus.

Tight security arrangements were made by the administration to ensure a peaceful and hassle-free celebration of the festival. Senior police officials themselves have been keeping an eye on the arrangements since morning to ensure that nobody faces any problem.

Ajmer: Thousands of devotees offered Eid prayers at the revered Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Dargah of Ajmer after the historic 'Jannati Darwaza' was opened on Thursday morning.

The Jannati Darwaza of Ajmer Dargah opens only on four special occasions in a year. These occasions include Eid, Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid), the annual Urs of Khwaja Sahib, and the Urs of Murshid.

A huge crowd of pilgrims gathered on the Dargah premises from early morning. Pilgrims who arrived from different parts of India said it was their good fortune to pass through the "gates of heaven". The dargah area echoed with "Khwaja ka Hindustan Zindabad" and other religious slogans. A spiritual atmosphere prevailed in the entire campus.

Tight security arrangements were made by the administration to ensure a peaceful and hassle-free celebration of the festival. Senior police officials themselves have been keeping an eye on the arrangements since morning to ensure that nobody faces any problem.

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TAGGED:

JANNATI DARWAZA
KHWAJA GARIB NAWAZ
AJMER
EID
EID

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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