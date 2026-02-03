AI, A New Weapon In The Fight Against Breast Cancer In France

Villejuif (France): At France's Gustave Roussy Institute, artificial intelligence is increasingly being used to assist radiologists in analysing mammograms, offering faster and more detailed detection of suspicious areas. The AI system highlights potential anomalies almost instantly, acting as a "second look" to reduce the risk of missed signs of cancer.

However, experts stress that AI is not a replacement for doctors. Radiologist Corinne Balleyguier explains that while the technology is highly sensitive, it can generate many false positives, making human interpretation essential. Reviewing AI results can sometimes even increase reading time.

Professor Nathalie Lassau of the French Society of Radiology says AI's strength lies in processing vast amounts of data, supporting a more holistic view of patients. She reassures that the final diagnosis and responsibility remain firmly in human hands.