WATCH | Ahmedabad Kite Traders Face Slump In Sales Ahead Of Uttarayan, Urge Government To Cut Raw Material Taxes

Ahmedabad: Days ahead of Uttarayan, when the skies over Ahmedabad in Gujarat are usually painted with brightly coloured kites in various shapes and designs, kite sellers in the city are reporting a slump in sales.

Traders in the city's iconic Jamalpur market, known as a hub of this business, say that the high GST on raw materials like paper used for making kites has pushed up prices, discouraging people from buying in large quantities, unlike in previous years. Many traders are urging the government to reduce the tax on these raw materials in this year's union budget to revive the charm of their business.

Ahmed Bhai, the Kite seller, said, "The rates have increased, the price of paper has gone up, the rate of kamal dandi (the stick used for tying the string) has increased, and labour charges have also gone up. Because of this, the overall price of kites has gone up." Some traders say that due to the increase in input costs, retail prices have risen, making kites more expensive to purchase this season.

Yusuf, another seller, said, "Kites that were earlier sold for Rs 4 are now selling at Rs 5 in wholesale. Compared to last year, the cost of raw materials and labour has increased by 25-30 per cent."

While Uttarayan will be celebrated on January 14, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the second full budget of the Narendra Modi government's third term next month. (With PTI inputs)