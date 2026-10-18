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Agartala Family Takes Indie Dog Pandal-Hopping During Durga Puja

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Five-year-old, Aimee an adopted Indie dog, joined her owners, for a visit to seek goddess Durga's blessings in Tripura's Agartala town. (PTI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 18, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST

1 Min Read
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A Durga Puja Pandal in Tripura's Agartala town had an unusual visitor on Saturday. A 5-year-old Aimee, an adopted Indie dog, joined her owners for a visit to seek Goddess Durga's blessings, turning their festive outing into a reminder that animals, too, deserve care and inclusion.

Pet parent Rajarshi Chaudhary said that everyone should try to be a little more compassionate towards animals and try to understand that they are also part of the ecosystem that we live in. He further asserted that Goddess will also be very happy seeing her (pet dog) in the pandal. 

"At the end of the day, we all are Goddess Durga's children. So I'm sure She would be very happy seeing her in the pandal as well," Rajarshi said. 

According to Aimee's owners, this is not the first time she has accompanied them on visits to pandals during the Durga Puja festivities, making her an integral part of the family's celebrations. "This is the third time that I have been visiting pandals with Aimee. I feel that I have changed a lot after I got adopted this dog," Rajarshi's wife Suchanda said.

"Earlier, I was, like, quite afraid of dogs. It should have been, like, quite different, a different feeling for me now. And during Puja also, I feel like when we are visiting, she would be at home alone. So it feels very sad for us that she is alone at home. So we feel like taking her for pandal hopping," she added. 

By bringing Aimee along, the pet parents hope to send a strong message of compassion, kindness and inclusivity towards animals. (PTI Video inputs)

A Durga Puja Pandal in Tripura's Agartala town had an unusual visitor on Saturday. A 5-year-old Aimee, an adopted Indie dog, joined her owners for a visit to seek Goddess Durga's blessings, turning their festive outing into a reminder that animals, too, deserve care and inclusion.

Pet parent Rajarshi Chaudhary said that everyone should try to be a little more compassionate towards animals and try to understand that they are also part of the ecosystem that we live in. He further asserted that Goddess will also be very happy seeing her (pet dog) in the pandal. 

"At the end of the day, we all are Goddess Durga's children. So I'm sure She would be very happy seeing her in the pandal as well," Rajarshi said. 

According to Aimee's owners, this is not the first time she has accompanied them on visits to pandals during the Durga Puja festivities, making her an integral part of the family's celebrations. "This is the third time that I have been visiting pandals with Aimee. I feel that I have changed a lot after I got adopted this dog," Rajarshi's wife Suchanda said.

"Earlier, I was, like, quite afraid of dogs. It should have been, like, quite different, a different feeling for me now. And during Puja also, I feel like when we are visiting, she would be at home alone. So it feels very sad for us that she is alone at home. So we feel like taking her for pandal hopping," she added. 

By bringing Aimee along, the pet parents hope to send a strong message of compassion, kindness and inclusivity towards animals. (PTI Video inputs)

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TAGGED:

INDIE DOG PANDAL HOPPING
TRIPURA
INDIE DOG DURGA PUJA PANDAL

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