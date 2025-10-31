'African Tulip' Spathodea Bloom With 'Fiery' Hues In Kerala's Idukki For The Eyes Of Beholder

Idukki: The fiery hues of the African Tulip are now brightening up the hills of Idukki in Kerala. Standing out in the lush green landscape of Kerala, these orange and golden yellow Spathodea trees are making the season as colourful as it gets.



First identified by Europeans in Africa in the 18th century, this exotic beauty was brought to India by British colonisers. The purpose was to curb mosquito infestations in plantations and control the spread of malaria.



According to Jisha, a High School Teacher, "It is also called African Tulip, as the flowers of these trees resemble the tulips. It is also regionally known as the 'Scoot' tree. The flowers of this tree hold water in which the mosquitoes lay eggs. And during the nighttime, the flowers shut their petals and destroy the eggs inside."



But, behind the beauty, there is a downside. The rapid growth of Spathodea trees, from stems and roots, can hinder the growth of native plants. On the brighter side, the medicinal properties of the tree complement the utility of its wood, which is used to make musical instruments, such as drums.



Kerala's highland climate helps African-origin Spathodea trees to thrive and create a breathtaking sight for travellers. The beholder may not hear the beats of African drums, but the beauty of these 'fiery' flowers and the landscape certainly thrills.