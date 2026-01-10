Potatoes In The Air: Haryana Institute Grows Crop Without Soil

Karnal: Potatoes, traditionally cultivated underground, are now being grown in mid-air in Karnal district in Haryana. The Potato Technology Institute in the Shamgarh village here has successfully adopted aeroponics to grow potatoes without soil, offering a new solution to the challenges faced by farmers.

Aeroponics is a modern farming method where plant roots are suspended in the air and sprayed with a fine mist of nutrient-rich water. Apart from not requiring large tracts of land to grow a crop, the technique also helps prevent soil-borne diseases, ensuring healthier crops and better-quality produce.

According to Manoj Bhanukar, Deputy Director of the Potato Technology Centre in Shamgarh, potato cultivation in the same fields has led to the rise in pests, diseases, and infestations in the soil. Problems such as potato scab have become more common, affecting crop yields.

"To address these issues, we use aeroponics, which means growing crops without the use of soil in a nutrient solution. The nutrients are applied in the form of mist, like vapour, directly to the root zones. Through aeroponics, we are carrying out seed production work," he said.

Bhanukar further highlighted the systematic process that the institute follows for aeroponic potato cultivation. It operates a government-accredited tissue culture laboratory, where young potato plants are developed using culture tubes from the institute. These plants are then transferred to aeroponics units. Mini tuber production starts in about 70–75 days, and harvesting continues for up to 90 days.

The institute also provides training to farmers interested in adopting this technique for potato cultivation. In a recent development, the institute has also developed a new potato variety, Kufri Uday, which matures faster, produces uniform, high-quality tubers and shows resistance to common potato diseases.

Also Read: