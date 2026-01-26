ETV Bharat / Videos

Watch Live | 77th Republic Day Grand Celebrations At Kartavya Path, New Delhi

77th Republic Day Grand Celebrations At Kartavya Path, New Delhi

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 26, 2026 at 10:08 AM IST

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday presided over the grand celebrations at Kartavya Path, New Delhi. The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, attended the occasion as the Chief Guests.

The celebrations feature an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of the national song Vande Mataram, the country's unprecedented developmental progress, robust military strength, vibrant cultural diversity, and active participation from citizens across all walks of life.

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution in 1950, officially becoming a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. The day holds immense historical significance as it represents the culmination of India's long struggle for independence and the establishment of constitutional governance based on justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

