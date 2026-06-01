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70-Foot 'Unstable' Messi Statue Removed From Kolkata Lake Town Over Safety Concerns

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70-Foot 'Unstable' Messi Statue Removed From Kolkata Lake Town Over Safety Concerns (PTI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 1, 2026 at 9:10 PM IST

1 Min Read
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A 70-foot-tall statue of Argentine football star Lionel Messi, which had become structurally unstable following recent storms, was removed from Lake Town here on Monday.

According to Public Works Department (PWD) officials, the statue was dismantled from its pedestal and loaded onto a truck using a hydraulic crane without any damage.

The statue will remain in the PWD's custody, and there has been no official announcement regarding where it will be re-erected.

Rumours suggest it could be installed at Rabindra Sarobar or Eco Park, pending a final decision from the state government.

Concerns regarding the statue's stability were first raised a few days ago when locals alerted the Lake Town police station that it was swaying during storms.

Following an inspection by police and PWD staff, the contractor reported faults in the statue's "foundation bolts" and warned authorities that the structure was dangerous and at risk of collapse.

The statue was unveiled last December during Messi's visit to Kolkata, where the player inaugurated the monument via remote control.

The project was spearheaded by former state minister Sujit Bose, who was recently arrested by the ED in connection with a municipal recruitment scam.

A 70-foot-tall statue of Argentine football star Lionel Messi, which had become structurally unstable following recent storms, was removed from Lake Town here on Monday.

According to Public Works Department (PWD) officials, the statue was dismantled from its pedestal and loaded onto a truck using a hydraulic crane without any damage.

The statue will remain in the PWD's custody, and there has been no official announcement regarding where it will be re-erected.

Rumours suggest it could be installed at Rabindra Sarobar or Eco Park, pending a final decision from the state government.

Concerns regarding the statue's stability were first raised a few days ago when locals alerted the Lake Town police station that it was swaying during storms.

Following an inspection by police and PWD staff, the contractor reported faults in the statue's "foundation bolts" and warned authorities that the structure was dangerous and at risk of collapse.

The statue was unveiled last December during Messi's visit to Kolkata, where the player inaugurated the monument via remote control.

The project was spearheaded by former state minister Sujit Bose, who was recently arrested by the ED in connection with a municipal recruitment scam.

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TAGGED:

LIONEL MESSI
MESSI STATUE
MESSI STATUE REMOVAL VIDEO
MUNICIPAL RECRUITMENT SCAM
KOLKATA LAKE TOWN

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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