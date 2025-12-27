'2026' Numerals Lit Up In Times Square Ahead Of New Year's Eve

New York: A seven-foot-tall numerals for "2026" are displayed during an illumination ceremony at One Times Square in New York City, ahead of this year's New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square.

The towering numerals, displayed above the famous square, have undergone a noticeable change in comparison to previous years. For the first time, all four digits are now gold in colour. Previously black, the numerals have also been fitted with a new lighting system that allows them to light up in different colours and patterns.

Calling it a special moment, Sherri White, Executive in Charge at One Times Square, said that while every year's unveiling is meaningful, this one stands out. She said, "Oh, it's special. It's special every year, but this year in particular we raised the numeral - the six, and the six and all the numerals are now gold."

"They were black, and they also have a new lighting puck. So, in the history of the numerals, they've always had lights on them, so light bulbs, and now we have a lighting puck, and that can make it colour different colours and different styles and designs which we're showing off today," Sherri added.

The event also highlighted upcoming celebrations linked to America's 250th anniversary in 2026. Rosie Rios, Chair of America 250, announced that in addition to the traditional New Year's Eve countdown, Times Square will host a second celebration shortly after midnight.

She said that at 12:04 on December 31, red, white and blue confetti will be released, and the iconic Times Square ball will be lit up in the same bright colours, featuring the America 250 logo. Rios further encouraged people to stay tuned for more surprises.

Looking ahead, she shared her plans for July 3rd of next year. She said, "You're just going to have to stay tuned. And that's our first bite at the apple. We're then going to move to July 3rd, where we're ringing in on July 4th and the first-ever ball drop outside of New Year's Eve. For over a century, the Times Square Alliance has been doing this."