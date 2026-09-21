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15 Year Old French Surfer Tya Zebrowski Dreams Of Becoming A World Champion

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15 Year Old French Surfer Tya Zebrowski Dreams Of Becoming A World Champion (AFP)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 21, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST

1 Min Read
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San Clemente: At just 15, French teenager Tya Zebrowski is the youngest surfer to qualify for the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour. Despite a few recent early-round exits, she believes she has what it takes to "become a world champion one day," with the Los Angeles 2028 and Brisbane 2032 Olympics also in her sights. 

She said, "Losing a lot was definitely tough, especially I was not used to it. I was used to always winning and getting great results in previous competitions, so it really felt like a blow, it didn't feel good at all."

Zebrowski said, "I’m only 15, so I have a lot to learn. The other girls are all around 30, so I still have plenty of time ahead of me. I also know I have the potential to become a world champion one day, so I trust myself. I’m taking my time, working hard every day, and seeing where things go."

Her coach, Yadin Nicol, believes that Tya Zebrowski definitely has the talent to reach the top position; she just needs to find that confidence she had last year, and she could be unstoppable. She is only 15 and getting better every single day, and I think she could easily win a gold medal.

San Clemente: At just 15, French teenager Tya Zebrowski is the youngest surfer to qualify for the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour. Despite a few recent early-round exits, she believes she has what it takes to "become a world champion one day," with the Los Angeles 2028 and Brisbane 2032 Olympics also in her sights. 

She said, "Losing a lot was definitely tough, especially I was not used to it. I was used to always winning and getting great results in previous competitions, so it really felt like a blow, it didn't feel good at all."

Zebrowski said, "I’m only 15, so I have a lot to learn. The other girls are all around 30, so I still have plenty of time ahead of me. I also know I have the potential to become a world champion one day, so I trust myself. I’m taking my time, working hard every day, and seeing where things go."

Her coach, Yadin Nicol, believes that Tya Zebrowski definitely has the talent to reach the top position; she just needs to find that confidence she had last year, and she could be unstoppable. She is only 15 and getting better every single day, and I think she could easily win a gold medal.

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TAGGED:

TYA ZEBROWSKI
WORLD SURF LEAGUE
SURFING OLYMPIC GAMES
FRENCH SURFER TYA ZEBROWSKI

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